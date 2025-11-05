Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Jack Gamble host of "Nobody Special Finance" on YouTube

AI Bubble, Michael Burry, Nvidia, Palantir, White Collar Crimes and More- Jack Gamble
Coffee and a Mike
Nov 05, 2025
Jack Gamble is the host of “Nobody Special Finance” on YT. A show that provides financial news and independent investigative reporting. He talks Michael Burry shorting Nvidia/Palantir, his cryptic posts, AI bubble, how President Trump aligning himself with Sam Altman/Larry Ellison could backfire, gold, crypto, private credit, and much more. PLEASE SUBSC…

