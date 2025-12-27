Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

New Conversation with Matt Bracken and LTC Steve Murray

The World is Splitting Into Factions- Matt Bracken and LTC Steve Murray
Dec 27, 2025
Navy Seal, author, historian Matt Bracken Bracken joins The Path Forward to discuss silver's turning point, the world splitting into factions, Venezuela, Nigeria, Middle East, China, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

