Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
4

New Podcast with Alex Krainer

Civil War, No Kings Protest, War with Iran and More- Alex Krainer
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Alex Krainer's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
and
Alex Krainer
Oct 08, 2025
∙ Paid
1
4
Share

Alex Krainer
is a former hedge fund manager/commodities trader, author and founder of the artisanal endeavor Krainer Analytics and I-System Trend. He talks escalation of civil unrest in Portland/Chicago, the next No Kings Protest scheduled for October 18, oligarchs fear of losing control, Israel/City of London, war with Iran, blowing up boats in Venezuela, gold pri…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture