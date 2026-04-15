Alex Krainer is a former hedge fund manager/commodities trader, author and founder of the artisanal endeavor Krainer Analytics and I-System Trend. He joins entrepreneur and co-author of the Preparation, Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing to discuss Matt’s recent essay on substack titled “Narrative Control,” parallels between 2020 and now, Strait of Hormuz, what people can do, and much more. PLEASE…
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New Podcast with Alex Krainer and Matt Smith
Narrative Control, Iran, Strait of Hormuz, Energy, and Much More- Alex Krainer and Matt Smith
Apr 15, 2026
∙ Paid
Coffee and a Mike
To provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisionsTo provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisions
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