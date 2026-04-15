Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

New Podcast with Alex Krainer and Matt Smith

Narrative Control, Iran, Strait of Hormuz, Energy, and Much More- Alex Krainer and Matt Smith
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Alex Krainer's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
Coffee and a Mike, Alex Krainer, and Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Apr 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Alex Krainer is a former hedge fund manager/commodities trader, author and founder of the artisanal endeavor Krainer Analytics and I-System Trend. He joins entrepreneur and co-author of the Preparation, Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing to discuss Matt’s recent essay on substack titled “Narrative Control,” parallels between 2020 and now, Strait of Hormuz, what people can do, and much more. PLEASE…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Coffee and a Mike · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture