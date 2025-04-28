Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

New Podcast with Amanda Goodall

Buy Now Pay Later for DoorDash?
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Amanda Goodall's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
and
Amanda Goodall
Apr 28, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

Amanda Goodall is the CEO of EdgePulse having spent over 20 years tracking job market dynamics, corporate efficiency, and labor shifts. She talks financial wellness, the student loan debt bomb, buy now pay later, the impact on logistics/supply chain, why she is optimistic for next year and much more. Follow Amanda on here at

Insider Edge
. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture