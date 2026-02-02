Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

New Podcast with Anthony and Josh Rubin of Muckraker

Replacing Europe: Following the World’s Deadliest Migration Route- Anthony/Josh Rubin of Muckraker
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
Feb 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Anthony and Josh Rubin of Muckraker comes on the podcast to discuss getting kidnapped at gunpoint by the Mexican cartel, their newest documentary Replacing Europe: Following the World’s Deadliest Migration Route, difference in aliens flowing into U.S. vs. Europe, reporting in Columbus, Minneapolis, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS POD…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Coffee and a Mike · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture