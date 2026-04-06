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New Podcast with Dave Collum and Steve Hanke

Why Iran’s Currency Strengthened- Dave Collum and Steve Hanke
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Coffee and a Mike
Apr 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Dave Collum is a Professor of Organic Chemistry at Cornell University. He joins Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University and Distinguished Senior Scholar at the Mises Institute Steve H. Hanke to discuss Iran, how their currency strengthened, why regime change failed, financial fallout, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THI…

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