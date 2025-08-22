Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Dave Collum and Aaron Day

Dave’s Response to Tucker’s Detractors- Dave Collum and Aaron Day
Aug 22, 2025
Dave Collum is a professor of organic chemistry from Cornell University. He joins fellow at the Brownstone Institute and Chairman/CEO of the Daylight Freedom Foundation Aaron Day to discuss Dave’s recent appearance on Tucker Carlson, his reaction to the attacks on X, the fallacy of bitcoin, technology vs. technocracy, stablecoins, gold, crypto, Genius A…

