Dave Collum is a professor of organic chemistry from Cornell University. He joins entreprenuer, co-host of the YouTube show Doug Casey’s Take co-author of the recent book The Preparationto discuss Dave’s month long podcast hiatus, the bombings in Venezuela, Trump discussing the enemy within, polio vaccines, narratives around Charlie Kirk, Middle East,…
New Podcast with Dave Collum and Matt Smith
Were the Kirks Created by a Shadow Program? Dave Collum and Matt Smith
Oct 04, 2025
∙ Paid
Recent Posts