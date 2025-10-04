Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Dave Collum and Matt Smith

Were the Kirks Created by a Shadow Program? Dave Collum and Matt Smith
Coffee and a Mike
Oct 04, 2025
Dave Collum is a professor of organic chemistry from Cornell University. He joins entreprenuer, co-host of the YouTube show Doug Casey’s Take co-author of the recent book The Preparation

Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
to discuss Dave’s month long podcast hiatus, the bombings in Venezuela, Trump discussing the enemy within, polio vaccines, narratives around Charlie Kirk, Middle East,…

