Dave Collum is a professor of organic chemistry from Cornell University. He joins fellow at the Brownstone Institute and Chairman/CEO of the Daylight Freedom Foundation Aaron Day to discuss Michael Burry shorting big tech, AI denying your medical claims, MAHA vs. Medical Freedom, Genius Act, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Larry Fink, solutions for people and m…
New Podcast with Dave Collum and Aaron Day
Corporate Battle On Who Is Going to Control Technocracy? Dave Collum and Aaron Day
Nov 12, 2025
∙ Paid
