Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
3

New Podcast with Diana West

Wake Up and Smell the Culture and other selected essays- Diana West
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Diana W's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
and
Diana W
Apr 23, 2025
4
3
Share
Transcript

Diana W
is the author of The Death of the Grown-Up, American Betrayal, The Red Thread, and her newest release Wake Up and Smell the Culture and other selected essays. She talks the new administration, McCarthyism, propaganda, her biggest concern, polarization of the country, the next level of revolution, future of academia, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture