is the author of The Death of the Grown-Up, American Betrayal, The Red Thread, and her newest release Wake Up and Smell the Culture and other selected essays. She talks the new administration, McCarthyism, propaganda, her biggest concern, polarization of the country, the next level of revolution, future of academia, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
New Podcast with Diana West
Wake Up and Smell the Culture and other selected essays- Diana West
Apr 23, 2025
Diana W
