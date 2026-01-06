Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Doomberg

Venezuela: When Might Replaces Law- Doomberg
Coffee and a Mike
Jan 06, 2026
Doomberg is an independent, widely distributed publication that delivers provocative articles derived from their lateral-thinking approach to energy, finance, and geopolitics. He talks the recents events in Venezuela, why Iran’s regime could soon topple, Cuba, sodium batteries, AI, why peak oil is a fantasy, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS P…

