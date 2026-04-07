Doomberg is an independent, widely distributed publication that delivers provocative articles derived from their lateral-thinking approach to energy, finance, and geopolitics. He joins Professor of Organic Chemistry at Cornell University Dave Collum to discuss the propaganda war, Iran, impact this could have on the United States, peak oil and much more. PLEASE …
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New Podcast with Doomberg and Dave Collum
World War III Started in 2014- Doomberg and Dave Collum
Apr 07, 2026
∙ Paid
Coffee and a Mike
To provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisionsTo provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisions
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