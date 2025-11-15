Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Dr. Mary Talley Bowden

CDC, FDA, Shots, RFK, Malone, TX Politics and More- Dr. Mary Talley Bowden
Coffee and a Mike
and
Mary Talley Bowden MD
Nov 15, 2025
Mary Talley Bowden MD
is an ear, nose and throat specialist in Houston,Texas, host of her own podcast and author of the upcoming book Dangerous Misinformation: The Virus, the Treatments, and the Lies. She talks her disagreements with members of HHS, shots still not getting pulled off the market, vaccine injured going to Japan, support for Doc Chambers to become next governo…

