Dr. Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She talks the nomination of Casey Means for Surgeon General, glyphosate, seed oils, how it has poisoned the food supply, rise in autism, autoimmune disorders, obesity, ozempic, benefits of butter, and much mor…
New Podcast with Dr. Stephanie Seneff
Surgeon General nomination, Rise in Autism, Obesity, Ozempic and more- Dr. Stephanie Seneff
May 09, 2025
∙ Paid
