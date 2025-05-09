Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2

New Podcast with Dr. Stephanie Seneff

Surgeon General nomination, Rise in Autism, Obesity, Ozempic and more- Dr. Stephanie Seneff
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
May 09, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

Dr. Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She talks the nomination of Casey Means for Surgeon General, glyphosate, seed oils, how it has poisoned the food supply, rise in autism, autoimmune disorders, obesity, ozempic, benefits of butter, and much mor…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture