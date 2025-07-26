Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with E. Michael Jones

What Truly Defines American Identity? E. Michael Jones
Jul 26, 2025
Dr. E. Michael Jones is a Catholic best selling author and editor of Culture Wars Magazine. He comes on the podcast to discuss the United States being controlled by Israel, Hulk Hogan’s death, failure of Trump, City of God vs. City of Man, his new book Walking with a Bible and a Gun: The Rise, Fall and Return of American Identity and much more. PLEASE S…

