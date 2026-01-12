Ed Dowd is the founder of Phinance Technologies and author of the book Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Death in 2021 & 2022. He talks how the markets are reacting to the latest with Jerome Powell, precious metals, why home prices must reset, stock market/real estate bubbles, Venezuela, Greenland, China, the dollar, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE …
New Podcast with Ed Dowd
A Political Battle of Fed Independence and Gov't Control- Ed Dowd
Jan 12, 2026
∙ Paid
