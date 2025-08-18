New Podcast with Eric Yeung

Eric Yeung specializes in geopolitical, economic effects on precious metals and commodities. He talks the misconceptions of China’s economy, the United States shutting down Taiwan’s nuclear program in the 1980’s, China hoarding gold, crypto being the equivalent to fairy dust, future of the United States, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
