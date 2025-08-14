Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Francis Hunt "THE MARKET SNIPER"

HYPERSTAGFLATION- FRANCIS HUNT "THE MARKET SNIPER"
Coffee and a Mike
Aug 14, 2025
Francis Hunt known as The Market Sniper is the creator of the The Hunt Volatility Funnel (HVF) Method, a unique trading methodology that puts you in front of major expansive moves in the markets. He talks the global economic collapse, hyperstagflation, future of the United States, Putin meeting with Trump, Middle East, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LI…

