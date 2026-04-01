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New Podcast with Francis Hunt "The Market Sniper"

You Already Live in the New World Order- Francis Hunt "The Market Sniper"
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
Apr 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Francis Hunt known as The Market Sniper is the creator of the The Hunt Volatility Funnel (HVF) Method, a unique trading methodology that puts you in front of major expansive moves in the markets. He talks Trump addressing the nation, the theater of the war in the Middle East, global economic collapse, hyperstagflation, how most people are NPC’s, why ele…

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