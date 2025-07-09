Coffee and a Mike

3

New Podcast with Gary Heavin

Rescue efforts from the Texas Floods- Gary Heavin
Jul 09, 2025
Gary Heavin is the founder of Curves International Fitness, a businessman, author, filmmaker and philanthropist. He talks his rescue efforts with the flooding in Marble Falls, TX, how it compares to Hurricane Helene, difference in federal government’s response, weather manipulation, Texas politics, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS POD…

