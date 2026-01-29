Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Gilbert Doctorow

Trump's Realism on Ukraine- Gilbert Doctorow
Coffee and a Mike and Gilbert Doctorow
Jan 29, 2026
Dr. Gilbert Doctorow based in Brussels, is an independent political analyst, a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College and holds a doctorate in Russian history from Columbia University. He shares brief thoughts on what is happening in the United States, Europe humiliated at Davos, Trump’s realism on Ukraine, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCA…

