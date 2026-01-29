Dr. Gilbert Doctorow based in Brussels, is an independent political analyst, a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College and holds a doctorate in Russian history from Columbia University. He shares brief thoughts on what is happening in the United States, Europe humiliated at Davos, Trump’s realism on Ukraine, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCA…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
New Podcast with Gilbert Doctorow
Trump's Realism on Ukraine- Gilbert Doctorow
Jan 29, 2026
∙ Paid
Authors
Gilbert Doctorow
Writes Armageddon Newsletter Subscribe
Recent Posts