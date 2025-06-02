Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

1

New Podcast with Gilbert Doctorow

How will Putin Respond to the recent attacks from Ukraine? Gilbert Doctorow
Coffee and a Mike
and
Gilbert Doctorow
Jun 02, 2025
Dr.

Gilbert Doctorow
based in Brussels, is an independent political analyst, a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College and holds a doctorate in Russian history from Columbia University. He talks the release of his new book titled The War Diaries Vol. 1 The Russia-Ukraine War, 2022-2023, Ukraines recent drone attacks, Putin being forced to respond, the obstacles Tru…

