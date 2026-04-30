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New Podcast with Gilbert Doctorow

EU exists to Wage war on Russia- Gilbert Doctorow
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Coffee and a Mike and Gilbert Doctorow
Apr 30, 2026
∙ Paid

Dr. Gilbert Doctorow based in Brussels, is an independent political analyst, a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College and holds a doctorate in Russian history from Columbia University. He talks his new book War Diaries Volume 2 The Russia-Ukraine War, 2024, why Putin has slow walked the war, Europe’s cowardice on Trump, Russian elections, and much more. PLEASE SUB…

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