New Podcast with John Comiskey

FHA is the Housing Canary- John Comiskey
John Comiskey
Nov 20, 2025
John Comiskey
, owner of the Substack called Reversed Engineering Finance, a newsletter that explains the underlying mechanics of the financial system and then uses those mechanics to make projections. He talks the potential stress in FHA Mortgages, how subprime didn’t disappear but moved, 50 year mortgages, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST…

