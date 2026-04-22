Dario Catodici known as JustDario on X is the co-founder Synnax Technologies, a universal credit rating standard for digital asset and conventional private credit markets. He talks the impact the Iran conflict is already having on global oil markets, liquidity crisis in the UAE, devaluation of the dollar, precious metals, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE…
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New Podcast with JustDario
Liquidity Crisis in the UAE- JustDario
Apr 22, 2026
∙ Paid
Coffee and a Mike
To provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisionsTo provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisions
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