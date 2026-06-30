Dario Catodici known as JustDario on X is the host of JustDario CigarTime on YouTube and the co-founder Synnax Technologies, a universal credit rating standard for digital asset and conventional private credit markets. He talks the collapse of the Japanese Yen, crazy shorts squeezing oil, why using the SPR skews markets, bitcoin, and much more. PLEASE S…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Preview
New Podcast with JustDario
Japanese Yen, Oil Squeeze, SPR, and More- JustDario
Jun 30, 2026
∙ Paid
Coffee and a Mike
To provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisionsTo provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisions
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes