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New Podcast with JustDario

Japanese Yen, Oil Squeeze, SPR, and More- JustDario
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
Jun 30, 2026
∙ Paid

Dario Catodici known as JustDario on X is the host of JustDario CigarTime on YouTube and the co-founder Synnax Technologies, a universal credit rating standard for digital asset and conventional private credit markets. He talks the collapse of the Japanese Yen, crazy shorts squeezing oil, why using the SPR skews markets, bitcoin, and much more. PLEASE S…

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