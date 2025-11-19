Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

New Podcast with JustDario on X

Japan's Inflation Surprise- JustDario on X
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
Nov 19, 2025
∙ Paid

Dario Catodici known as JustDario on X is the co-founder Synnax Technologies, a universal credit rating standard for digital asset and conventional private credit markets. He talks why the Japan carry trade is important for everyone to be paying attention to, how the BOJ might respond, possible bailout in the AI bubble and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LI…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture