Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1

New Podcast with Laks Ganapathi of Unicus Research

Consumer Credit, Buy Now Pay Later, Zombie Cars- Laks Ganapathi
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Unicus Research's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
and
Unicus Research
May 14, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Laks Ganapathi is the founder and CEO of

Unicus Research
, an unaffiliated, independent, investigative research platform that combines analysis from multiple perspectives. She talks the crisis in consumer credit, Buy Now Pay Later, student loans, zombie cars, auto loans, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture