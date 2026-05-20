Laks Ganapathi is the founder and CEO of Unicus Research, an unaffiliated, independent, investigative research platform that combines analysis from multiple perspectives. She talks the negative impact of data centers, private credit, how private equity ruins local food, buy now pay later, subprime auto loans, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST…
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New Podcast with Laks Ganapathi of Unicus Research
Buy Now Pay Later is Feeding Financial Slavery- Laks Ganapathi of Unicus Research
May 20, 2026
∙ Paid
Coffee and a Mike
To provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisionsTo provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisions
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