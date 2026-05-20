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New Podcast with Laks Ganapathi of Unicus Research

Buy Now Pay Later is Feeding Financial Slavery- Laks Ganapathi of Unicus Research
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Coffee and a Mike and Unicus Research
May 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Laks Ganapathi is the founder and CEO of Unicus Research, an unaffiliated, independent, investigative research platform that combines analysis from multiple perspectives. She talks the negative impact of data centers, private credit, how private equity ruins local food, buy now pay later, subprime auto loans, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST…

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