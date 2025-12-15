Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Larry Johnson

Why Tyler Robinson Will Be Acquitted- Larry Johnson
Coffee and a Mike and Larry C Johnson
Dec 15, 2025
Larry C. Johnson is a veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism. He questions the FBI involvement with Charlie Kirk, why he thinks Tyler Robinson will be acquitted, Candace Owens, Trump’s comments on the death of Rob Reiner, Venezuela, Russia, Ukraine, China, Middle East and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS…

