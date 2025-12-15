Larry C. Johnson is a veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism. He questions the FBI involvement with Charlie Kirk, why he thinks Tyler Robinson will be acquitted, Candace Owens, Trump’s comments on the death of Rob Reiner, Venezuela, Russia, Ukraine, China, Middle East and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
New Podcast with Larry Johnson
Why Tyler Robinson Will Be Acquitted- Larry Johnson
Dec 15, 2025
∙ Paid
Authors
Larry C Johnson
Recent Posts