is a veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism. He talks the events in the Middle East this past weekend, why the ceasefire should hold for now, thoughts on Trump, Gaza, Russia/Ukraine, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
New Podcast with Larry Johnson
Fabricated Crises: Iran, Iraq, and the Power of Misinformation- Larry Johnson
Jun 26, 2025
∙ Paid
