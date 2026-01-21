Luke Gromen is the founder and president of Forest for the Trees (FFTT), a macroeconomic research firm that serves institutional and private investors. He talks why northeast Ohio is a great place to live, America the Empire vs. America the Country, Fourth Turning, data centers, China, dollar reserve tradeoff, gold, bitcoin, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCR…
New Podcast with Luke Gromen
Why US Gold is Flowing to China- Luke Gromen
Jan 21, 2026
