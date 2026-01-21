Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Luke Gromen

Why US Gold is Flowing to China- Luke Gromen
Coffee and a Mike
Jan 21, 2026
∙ Paid

Luke Gromen is the founder and president of Forest for the Trees (FFTT), a macroeconomic research firm that serves institutional and private investors. He talks why northeast Ohio is a great place to live, America the Empire vs. America the Country, Fourth Turning, data centers, China, dollar reserve tradeoff, gold, bitcoin, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCR…

