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New Podcast with Luke Gromen and Dave Collum

Markets, Upcoming Fed Meeting, Inflation and More- Luke Gromen and Dave Collum
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
Jun 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Luke Gromen is the founder and president of Forest for the Trees (FFTT), a macroeconomic research firm that serves institutional and private investors. He joins organic chemist Dave Collum to discuss Strait of Hormuz being closed until Labor Day, market reaction since the war started, what Kevin Warsh might do in the first Fed meeting and much more. PLE…

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