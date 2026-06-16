Martin Armstrong is an internationally recognized economist, former hedge fund manager, the founder of AE Global Solutions Inc, Socrates, and Armstrong Economics. He gives his thoughts if the war in the Middle East is over, decentralization of Iran’s government, China/Taiwan, Russia, how Europe needs war to survive, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE …
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New Podcast with Martin Armstrong
Will The US/Iran Deal Hold? Martin Armstrong
Jun 16, 2026
∙ Paid
Coffee and a Mike
To provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisionsTo provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisions
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