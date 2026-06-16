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New Podcast with Martin Armstrong

Will The US/Iran Deal Hold? Martin Armstrong
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
Jun 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Martin Armstrong is an internationally recognized economist, former hedge fund manager, the founder of AE Global Solutions Inc, Socrates, and Armstrong Economics. He gives his thoughts if the war in the Middle East is over, decentralization of Iran’s government, China/Taiwan, Russia, how Europe needs war to survive, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE …

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