New Podcast with Martin Armstrong

Backwardation in Silver, Rise in Gold, Capital Controls in Europe, and More- Martin Armstrong
Coffee and a Mike
Oct 14, 2025
Martin Armstrong is an internationally recognized economist, former hedge fund manager, the founder of AE Global Solutions Inc, Socrates, and Armstrong Economics. He talks the backwardation in silver, rise in gold, why bitcoin is not a safe haven, capital controls in Europe, escalation of war with Russia, Middle East, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIK…

