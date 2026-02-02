Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Martin Armstrong

The Idea of a Dollar Crash is Nonsense- Martin Armstrong
Feb 02, 2026
Martin Armstrong is an internationally recognized economist, former hedge fund manager, the founder of AE Global Solutions Inc, Socrates, and Armstrong Economics. He talks the death of Gonzalo Lira, Ukraine/Russia, idea of dollar collapse being nonsense, rise in precious metals, unlikelihood of bombing in Iran, Minneapolis and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIB…

