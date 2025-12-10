Martin Armstrong is an internationally recognized economist, former hedge fund manager, the founder of AE Global Solutions Inc, Socrates, and Armstrong Economics. He talks what Venezuela is about, tariffs, Europeans needing war with Russia, China/Taiwan, The Yen Carry Trade, rise in silver, outlook for 2026, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHAR…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
New Podcast with Martin Armstrong
Venezuela, China, Tariffs, Russia, Europe, Japan, and Much More- Martin Armstrong
Dec 10, 2025
∙ Paid
Recent Posts