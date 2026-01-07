Martin Pelletier is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel (previously TriVest Wealth) He talks the recents narratives pushed on social media, working on his new book, economic storms ahead, why Gen Z chases quick wins, challenges in Canada, United States, events in Venezuela, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS P…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
New Podcast with Martin Pelletier
We Need a Reset for the Next Generation- Martin Pelletier
Jan 07, 2026
∙ Paid
Recent Posts