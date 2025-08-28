New Podcast with Matt Bracken

Coffee and a Mike

Are We Normalizing Military on US Streets? Matt Bracken
Coffee and a Mike
and
Matt Bracken
Aug 28, 2025
Share

Navy Seal, author, and historian

Matt Bracken
shares his thoughts on the National Guard possibly being deployed in Chicago, Trump signing order on burning the American flag, the MN shootings, fourteen year old girl arrested in Scotland, Europe, Netanyahu doing damage control, Gaza, Israel, the Epstein files, Ukraine, Clint Eastwood, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE …

