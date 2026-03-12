Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

New Podcast with Matt Smith

Is Trump Actually Hurting America? Matt Smith
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
Coffee and a Mike and Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Mar 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing produces a series of videos with Doug Casey, and co-hosts the YouTube show Doug Casey’s Take. He talks Operation Warp Speed and the DOD, possibility of lockdowns returning, war with Iran, if Trump is actually hurting America, why to stop trusting a secret plan, private credit, UBI, AI bubble, The Global Monetary Reset, gold, silver, and much more. PLEA…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Coffee and a Mike · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture