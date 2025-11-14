Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Melody Wright and Dave Collum

AI Overhype, Michael Burry, Cheap Credit, Inflation- Melody Wright and Dave Collum
Coffee and a Mike
and
Melody Wright
Nov 14, 2025
Melody Wright
is a strategist, writer, technologist living in Johnson City, TN. She joins professor of organic chemistry at Cornell University Dave Collum to discuss overhype of AI, Michael Burry deregistering Scion Capital, real estate, inflation of things we need vs. not, 50-year mortgages, cheap credit ruining car prices, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND …

