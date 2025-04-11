New Podcast with Michael Oliver

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton’s International Commodity Division and is the founder of Momentum Structural Analysis providing technical research to the financial industry. He talks weakness in banks, trouble in commercial real estate, gold/silver, gold miners, crypto, China, the coming financial crisis, abolishing the Federal Reserve, Atlas Shrugged, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!