Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Michael Oliver

Entering PART III of ATLAS SHRUGGED- Michael Oliver
Coffee and a Mike
Apr 11, 2025
Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton’s International Commodity Division and is the founder of Momentum Structural Analysis providing technical research to the financial industry. He talks weakness in banks, trouble in commercial real estate, gold/silver, gold miners, crypto, China, the coming financial crisis, abolishing the Federal Reserve, Atlas Shrugged, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

