New Podcast with Michael Yon and Masako Ganaha

Thoughts on the Assassination of Charlie Kirk- Michael Yon and Masako Ganaha
Coffee and a Mike
and
Michael Yon
Sep 11, 2025
Michael Yon
is a war correspondent, author, and photographer. He joins Japanese independent journalist Masako Ganaha to discuss the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Masako’s experience when Prime Minister Abe of Japan was killed, unrest in Nepal, polarization of both America/Japan, state of Europe, Thailand and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST…

