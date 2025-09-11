is a war correspondent, author, and photographer. He joins Japanese independent journalist Masako Ganaha to discuss the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Masako’s experience when Prime Minister Abe of Japan was killed, unrest in Nepal, polarization of both America/Japan, state of Europe, Thailand and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST…
New Podcast with Michael Yon and Masako Ganaha
Thoughts on the Assassination of Charlie Kirk- Michael Yon and Masako Ganaha
Sep 11, 2025
