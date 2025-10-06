Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

New Podcast with Michael Yon and Masako Ganaha

Japan, Charlie Kirk, ICE Free Zones and More- Michael Yon and Masako Ganaha
Oct 06, 2025
Michael Yon
is a war correspondent, author, and photographer. He joins Japanese independent journalist
Masako Ganaha
to discuss their thoughts on Sanae Takaichi being set to become Japan’s first female conservative Prime Minister, is she a trojan horse, thoughts on Charlie Kirk, Turning Point, local officials creating ICE free zones in Chicago, Israel, Gaza, Panama, and much m…

