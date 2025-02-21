NEW PODCAST WITH MIKE ADAMS
Is DOGE about to roll out a universal basic income?
Founder of Brighteon and Natural News Mike Adams talks Gonzalo Lira, Ukraine, Mar-a-Lago Accord, DOGE, universal basic income, devaluation of the dollar, future of AI, repatriation of gold, sovereign wealth fund, his thoughts on conflict with the cartels, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
Coffee’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.