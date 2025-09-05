is a former military intelligence NCO and contractor. A veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, he is the CEO at Forward Observer, an Intelligence services company specializing in threat intelligence, trend analysis, conflict monitoring, and applied intelligence training. He talks the risks living in the southwest, counter organizing, No Kings Protest, the im…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
New Podcast with Mike Shelby of GrayZone Research
COUNTER ORGANIZING- Mike Shelby
Sep 05, 2025
∙ Paid
Authors
Mike Shelby
Writes Gray Zone Research Subscribe
Recent Posts