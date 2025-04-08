Ted Postol is Professor of Science, Technology and National Security Policy in the Program in Science, Technology, and Society at MIT. He discusses the state of the country, fraud discovered in the defense missile system, China, hypersonic missiles, Iran’s nuclear capability, Iron Dome not working, AI, drone warfare and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
New Podcast with MIT Professor Ted Postol
Why Iran does not have a NUCLEAR WEAPON
Apr 08, 2025
Recent Posts
Share this post