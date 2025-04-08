Coffee and a Mike

Coffee and a Mike

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

New Podcast with MIT Professor Ted Postol

Why Iran does not have a NUCLEAR WEAPON
Coffee and a Mike's avatar
Coffee and a Mike
Apr 08, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

Ted Postol is Professor of Science, Technology and National Security Policy in the Program in Science, Technology, and Society at MIT. He discusses the state of the country, fraud discovered in the defense missile system, China, hypersonic missiles, Iran’s nuclear capability, Iron Dome not working, AI, drone warfare and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!

© 2025 Coffee and a Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture