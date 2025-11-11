Mitch Vexler is the President/Founder of Mockingbird Properties, whistleblower and expert on property valuations. He joins host of the popular YouTube show “Real Estate Mindset” Travis Spencer to discuss Michael Burry’s recent post on X, AI, data centers, school bonds as mark‑to‑market fraud, 50-year mortgages, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND S…
New Podcast with Mitch Vexler and Travis Spencer
Michael Burry, School Bonds, 50-Year Mortgages, and More- Mitch Vexler and Travis Spencer
Nov 11, 2025
