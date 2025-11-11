New Podcast with Mitch Vexler and Travis Spencer

Coffee and a Mike

Michael Burry, School Bonds, 50-Year Mortgages, and More- Mitch Vexler and Travis Spencer
Nov 11, 2025
∙ Paid

Mitch Vexler is the President/Founder of Mockingbird Properties, whistleblower and expert on property valuations. He joins host of the popular YouTube show “Real Estate Mindset” Travis Spencer to discuss Michael Burry’s recent post on X, AI, data centers, school bonds as mark‑to‑market fraud, 50-year mortgages, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND S…

