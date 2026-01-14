Neil Howe is the Director of Demography at Hedgeye Risk Management, author of the substack Demography Unplugged , co-author of the seminal book “The Fourth Turning” and its sequel “The Fourth Turning Is Here.” He talks markets, state of the country, why Trump wins with division, when betting creates dangerous incentives real estate and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND …
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
New Podcast with Neil Howe
Why Trump Wins With Division- Neil Howe
Jan 14, 2026
∙ Paid
Authors
Demography Unplugged
Writes Demography Unplugged Subscribe
Recent Posts